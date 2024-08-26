"YOU ARE AN INSPIRATION, A ROLE MODEL" - Syrian President Bashar #Assad addresses #resistance fighters.

Resistance fighters in #Lebanon, #Palestine, #Iraq & #Yemen, you are an inspiration, a model, and an example that we follow on the path to liberation - a path of dignity, honor, and untainted independence - Assad.

Syria has been in a civil war since 2011, against Western-curated sectarian violence and ISIL, whose intention is to topple the Assad government. The 2015/16 Russian campaign in Syria knocked thousands of terrorists on the head - but the struggle to full liberation continues.