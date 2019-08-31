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Democrat And Republican Voters Want Paper Ballots For 2020 Election
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20 views • August 31, 2019
Voter fraud is one of the top concerns for all Americans as the 2020 election approaches. Jack from Georgia calls in to discuss solutions for protecting America's election integrity.
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