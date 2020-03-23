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Polished Concrete Floors
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55 views • March 23, 2020
How to polish concrete floors. This one might be hard for the DIYer but if you're interested in the process, a good video to watch. The densifier used is made in the USA, water based, and permanent. So make sure your contractor knows where to buy the best, American made concrete products... at https://cretoseal.com/
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