Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
11-01-2022 Avoid over analyzing the small stuff...
20 views
channel image
The British American Patriot
Published 23 days ago |

Episode 103


We are in an information war. Both sides are using tactics to confuse and bait the opposition into making a wrong move. We will not know the real truth about a lot of things, actions, relationships until ALL of the truth is revealed. If it was easy for us to figure out, then so could the enemy. Keep your 50,000 view folks, actions speak louder than words.


Watch the MG Show I mentioned, with Dave from X22 here:

https://rumble.com/v1puocx-a-conversation-with-x22.html


Check out TheeJohnnyP at the following links:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yaA1zVINC1ET/

https://rumble.com/user/TheeJohnnyP


Keywords
newscorruptionqanontruthfakenewsdevolutionbidencrimefamilyletsgobrandon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket