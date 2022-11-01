11-01-2022 Avoid over analyzing the small stuff...

Episode 103
We are in an information war. Both sides are using tactics to confuse and bait the opposition into making a wrong move. We will not know the real truth about a lot of things, actions, relationships until ALL of the truth is revealed. If it was easy for us to figure out, then so could the enemy. Keep your 50,000 view folks, actions speak louder than words.
Watch the MG Show I mentioned, with Dave from X22 here:
https://rumble.com/v1puocx-a-conversation-with-x22.html
Check out TheeJohnnyP at the following links:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yaA1zVINC1ET/
https://rumble.com/user/TheeJohnnyP
