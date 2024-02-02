Hard Work n Eazy Work - MLK's Most Famous Quotes for Black History Month

Black History Month is a time to reflect on MLK’s, the marxist looter and kon’s, most famous quotes.

“Man, stealing (beep) in da streets is (beep), it’s hard (beep) work an we alwayz getting caught by the (beep) pigs in (beep). But if’n we act like (beep) Christian ministers those (beep) mother (beep) will just hand us the (beep) money. Stealing da (beep) money in (beep) church is (beep) easy, ya know what I’m say’n up in (beep) here, ya’ll”

MLK was a failure as a conventional criminal in streets but a successful criminal in the church. He posed as a Christian minister so he, and his gang, could steal money more easily. It was fun for MLK to pose as a Christian minister and steal money from both blacts and whites.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/mlk-marxist-luther-kwon-man?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

#blackhistorymonth #martinlutherking #mlk #blacklivesmatter #martinlutherkingjr #mlkday #blackhistory #ihaveadream #civilrights #martinlutherkingday #mlkday #africa #martinlutherkingquotes #blm #blackpower #mlkjr #blackhistorymonth #justice #rosaparks #georgefloyd #art #freedom #blackexcellence #martinlutherkingjrday #marxist #looter #kon #blct #mlkmostfamousquotes #mlkfamousquotes #blackhistoryfacts #blackgirlsrock #history #blackpeople #buyblack #blackowned #blackandproud #art #blackmen #blackbusiness #blackunity