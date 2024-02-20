Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Landing Forces and Marines - "The Bridgehead of Krynki is Ours!"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1001 Subscribers
81 views
Published 20 hours ago

Landing forces and marines “from the bridgehead of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”: Krynki is ours!

 ▪️Marines of the Guards 810th Brigade, together with their paratrooper brothers from the Dnepr group, declare that Krynki is free, there is no enemy in the village.

▪️ “Of course, our coast is not yet completely cleared of enemy evil spirits, but Krynki, as the epicenter of the enemy “bridgehead,” no longer exists,” the Airborne Forces report.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket