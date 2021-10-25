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Earthquakes at La Palma
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451 views • October 25, 2021
The earthquakes at La Palma seem to be man-made. See the rectangular shapes. Is that normal? In other places with quakes the quakes are situated randomly. Not here!! When a part of the island disappears into the ocean an enormous tsunami will follow and strike the whole of north America.
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