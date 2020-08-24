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26. MMS: Police in Peru use Chlorine Dioxide to disinfect officers, vehicles and locations against covid-19 (Subtitled)
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983 views • August 24, 2020
Peru uses Chlorine Dioxide to spray uniforms, faces, motorcycles, office areas etc as a protection against the pandemic. Their biggest threat comes from the fact that their officers are face to face with a large general public every day.
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