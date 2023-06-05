https://gettr.com/post/p2iu52a09a0

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Due to the implementation of the NSL in Hong Kong, NFSC member Johnny and his whole family fled to the U.K., where they can continue to raise their voices to take down the CCP after escaping from the clutches of the CCP. We all hope that Hong Kong will regain its glory after the CCP is eliminated.

#HongKong #NationalSecurityLaw #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】因为国安法的实施，新中国联邦人Johnny全家逃离了香港到了英国。在逃脱了中共魔爪后，他们得以继续为灭共发声。我们希望灭共后的香港能重现辉煌！

#香港 #国安法 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





