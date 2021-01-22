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CDC REMOVES CLAIM 'VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM'
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1098 views • January 22, 2021
CDC REMOVES CLAIM 'VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM'
ICAN’S legal team celebrates yet another historic win, this time against the Center for Disease Control, after releasing an official demand to remove dangerously false information from their website concerning vaccine safety.
#ICAN #Winning #CDC #VaccineInjury #Autism #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
ICAN’S legal team celebrates yet another historic win, this time against the Center for Disease Control, after releasing an official demand to remove dangerously false information from their website concerning vaccine safety.
#ICAN #Winning #CDC #VaccineInjury #Autism #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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