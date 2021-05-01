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GOVERNMENTS BUSTED! | SPIKE PROTEIN BIO WEAPON
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438 views • May 01, 2021
Contagious Bio weapon in Vaccine via Spike Protein discharge. The Covid Vaccine have been tested before the PLandemic and the Governments knew the outcome.
This Spike protein has been known to cause Massive Increase in problems for those that have received the Injection- Also people around those that were injected are getting the typical symptoms of COV_ID in addition to the same problems from the injection listed here:
Brain inflammation
Neurological damage
Heart attacks
Lung disease
Liver disease
Kidney disease
Interacting with the male and female reproductive systems
Blood binding to oxygen
Blood clotting
Link: Dr. Larry Palevsky https://www.brighteon.com/ec4bcd65-b481-46d5-bbe6-214999c72f9d
Link: Dr Sherri Tenpenny. This is the 'TROJON-HORSE-MECHANISM'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j7D2eB...
#Injections#SpikeProtein#TrojanHorse
This Spike protein has been known to cause Massive Increase in problems for those that have received the Injection- Also people around those that were injected are getting the typical symptoms of COV_ID in addition to the same problems from the injection listed here:
Brain inflammation
Neurological damage
Heart attacks
Lung disease
Liver disease
Kidney disease
Interacting with the male and female reproductive systems
Blood binding to oxygen
Blood clotting
Link: Dr. Larry Palevsky https://www.brighteon.com/ec4bcd65-b481-46d5-bbe6-214999c72f9d
Link: Dr Sherri Tenpenny. This is the 'TROJON-HORSE-MECHANISM'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j7D2eB...
#Injections#SpikeProtein#TrojanHorse
Keywords
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