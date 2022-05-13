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"These Aren't Normal Cancers" - Doctors All Over the World Are Noticing That "Something Is Wrong"
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381 views • May 13, 2022
Florida physician: "I've seen five kidney cancers in young patients. I usually see one kidney cancer every decade of my practice."
Chief of Oncology at a major hospital: "In young people, I'll see maybe one astrocytoma brain cancer a year. I've seen five after the boosters rolled out in the last month."
Another physician: "My 21-year-old son got the booster. Now he has a salivary gland cancer."
Family physician from Ireland: "I have seen the weirdest cancers after the shot rollout."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-vaccine-side-effects-dr-ryan-cole-sits-down-with-chd-tv-video-interview/
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Chief of Oncology at a major hospital: "In young people, I'll see maybe one astrocytoma brain cancer a year. I've seen five after the boosters rolled out in the last month."
Another physician: "My 21-year-old son got the booster. Now he has a salivary gland cancer."
Family physician from Ireland: "I have seen the weirdest cancers after the shot rollout."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-vaccine-side-effects-dr-ryan-cole-sits-down-with-chd-tv-video-interview/
Follow the Fox
Telegram: https://t.me/VigilantFox
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VigilantFox
Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@VigilantFox
Gab: https://gab.com/VigilantFox
Minds: https://minds.com/VigilantFox
Use Code ILMF16 for a BIG discount at https://mypillow.com
Save 5% Off Dr. Zelenko's Z-DTOX With Coupon Code FOX: https://zstacklife.com/discount/Fox?ref=Fox
Protect your wealth with precious metals through Goldco: http://foxlikesgold.com
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