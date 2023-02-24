"BAN the JAB, NOW!" FL County Tells DeSantis Local GOP Wants Shots SEIZED, Says JABS Are BIOWEAPONS!

A Florida GOP county committee has passed a resolution calling the vaccines a bioweapon.

Joseph Sansone is here to talk about the grassroots effort to get Ron Desantis to ban the Covid death jab.

Resolutions calling for seizing the clot shots will help put pressure on elected officials to stop buying and promoting Big Pharma’s lies.

These shots meet the legal definition of the 1989 Bioweapons Act.

This is biological warfare against Americans and people are being murdered!

There is no law in the state of Florida that legally protects any company or person from criminal prosecution after using biological weapons.

Acts of mass murder and terrorism are illegal in the state of Florida.

The Florida GOP establishment is attacking the committee for exposing the truth.

Go to http://LeeGOP.org to support Lee county's fight against the Jab!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get the best sleep you’ve ever had with this high quality, non drowsy sleep supplement: https://sleepbreakthrough.com/stewpeters STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

LOSE WEIGHT, and CLEAN OUT your GUT: https://www2.gutcleanseprotocol.com/cid/7013w000002HTxJAAW

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network