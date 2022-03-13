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Senator: "I Feel So Lucky To Be Fully Vaccinated" -Her Luck Ran Out. She Died.
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615 views • March 13, 2022
Luck ran out I suppose.
Victorian Labor senator Kimberley Kitching died suddenly, in Melbourne.
Tweet #1
Kimberley Kitching
@kimbakit I'm vaxxed, and from what I've read and heard practically all MPs are. I even wore my favourite T-shirt and put up a pic of the occasion.
1:08 pm • 22 Sep 21 \
Tweet #2
Kimberley Kitching
29 Jul 2021
I feel so lucky* to be fully vaccinated from corona virus as of today. Thank you to Nurse Janet for being so nice. Please go and get it done, for your health and peace of mind, for your loved ones and your country.
Source: Bootcamp.
Victorian Labor senator Kimberley Kitching died suddenly, in Melbourne.
Tweet #1
Kimberley Kitching
@kimbakit I'm vaxxed, and from what I've read and heard practically all MPs are. I even wore my favourite T-shirt and put up a pic of the occasion.
1:08 pm • 22 Sep 21 \
Tweet #2
Kimberley Kitching
29 Jul 2021
I feel so lucky* to be fully vaccinated from corona virus as of today. Thank you to Nurse Janet for being so nice. Please go and get it done, for your health and peace of mind, for your loved ones and your country.
Source: Bootcamp.
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