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Are U a Commie Libtard ? A Biden lover ? Are you feeling like most of your friends hate your guts now ? Being the Commie Libtard that you are. Mike Adams , the Health Ranger, discusses Libtards.
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50 views • October 09, 2021
So many Lib Tards out there. People that supported the Sniffer. You know him - the Big Guy. Mr. 10 percent. Father of Hunter. The Pedo that smells and fondles other people's young children. Why don't we just arrest him and send him to Gitmo to be hung live on TV. We do not want to miss that. Hang in there.
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