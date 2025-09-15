Kyiv is doing its best to convince the international audience that the full demolition of the current Ukrainian regime is the only way to establish peace on the territory once known as the state of Ukraine. Over the past few days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched dozens of drones at targets within Russia in a fierce attempt to compensate for the lack of the initiative on the battlefield and recent setbacks in the region of Donbass and other areas.

On September 13 only, the Russian military reported that its air defense intercepted a total of 340 aircraft-type UAVs and 3 HIMARS projectiles. At least 86 UAVs were aimed at targets deep inside Russian territory, mostly the regions of Rostov, Belgorod and Volgograd. By the morning of the next day, September 14, Russian forces intercepted 103 more aircraft-type UAVs. The UAV launches continued on September 15, with at least 10 UAVs intercepted by the Russians in the morning. The UAV and missile launches by the Kyiv regime will likely increase as its troops are losing more and more ground on the battlefield.

On September 13, units of the “East” military group of the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Novonikolaevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region. By September 15, they also reached the village of Berezovoe from the northeastern direction and started attacking positions of pro-Kyiv units there. These developments were accompanied with advances in Stepnogorsk near Kakhovka Reservoir and the further deterioration of the situation for UAF in the Pokrosvk-Mirnograd direction. Such developments increase pressure on UAF units in their main strongholds.

Meanwhile, on September 15, representatives of the Kyiv regime complained that Starlink had stopped working in the combat zone. According to reports, outages in the operation of the satellite Internet system have been recorded all over the world, with the number of requests amounting to about 50 thousand. The UAF uses Starlink en masse claiming that around 50 000 terminals supplied by NATO member states are in action.

However, this wunderwaffe system seems to be vulnerable not only for Russian strikes that cowardly destroy peaceful terminals installed at the UAF command centers, but also for the mysterious system interruptions itself.

The Ukrainian leaders are just Western-sponsored death-mongers that are selling lives of their own population to prolong the conflict in exchange for another injection of money and ass-kissing in mainstream media. No surprise, a long series of diplomatic attempts to settle the developing crisis in a reasonable way faces an absolute obstacle of sabotage, lies and manipulations by the Kyiv regime and its groupies.

Mirrored - South Front

