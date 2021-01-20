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Biden Inauguration Day: Brace for Impact
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494 views • January 20, 2021
Patriots brace for impact as the hour of the Biden/Deep State administration approaches...
Recorded Jan. 20. 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded Jan. 20. 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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