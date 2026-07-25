Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 25 July 2026

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This video record of today's rally has a tricky finish when a member of the passing public took offense at statements about how gender dysphoria was a passing thing amongst the youth so that becoming a 'trans' person was unnecessary and dangerous for anyone who was tricked into doing it. The Police eventually had to get this angry person to leave the area. They left us (the freedom movement) alone because they knew us and our messages and we were not a problem to them.