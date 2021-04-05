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Dear French Women | French Presidential Election 2017
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10 views • April 05, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3660/dear-french-women-french-presidential-election-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3660-dear-french-women-french-presidential-election-2017
On April 23rd, the latest battle against globalism takes center stage as France goes the polls to decide its future, choosing between Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3660-dear-french-women-french-presidential-election-2017
On April 23rd, the latest battle against globalism takes center stage as France goes the polls to decide its future, choosing between Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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