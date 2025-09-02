BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHAPTER 1.4 THE RED SHIELD AND ITS ROYAL MINIONS
Max Hansson
Max Hansson
10 followers
2
66 views • 1 day ago

This chapter describes the creation of the Rotschild banking family, their satanic origins and Khazarian mafia connection. It describes the rise of this powerful family to the echelons of absolute power.


The book can be found on amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976


Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid

Keywords
ufosatanismqrothschildkhazarian mafiacentral bankingfreemasonhidden historyantarctica ice walltartarian mudfloods
