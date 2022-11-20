What's What, and Why Ep 1 Introduction

What’s What, and Why



Please ‘Like’, subscribe and share. It helps us get the Word out.





Episode1, Introduction







We will be delving into how our society is supposed to work but doesn’t because it has been corrupted. We will dispel any myths and show you how it really works.

You will be asked questions to force you to use your other brain cell.

Buckle up, you WILL be challenged!





We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!





Directly, www.SupportTheHiddenDay.com

Or..

www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay send as a friend to avoid fees.

Venmo @HiddenDay

Cash.app/$HiddenDay

QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]





You can reach us at [email protected]

Join our email list, send your questions!





We all know You tube is censoring Christian and patriotic content. I started a Rumble account.. I suggest you do too! They don't have crazy rules that take away your earnings either.

https://rumble.com/register/TheHiddenDay/





We get most of our professional music scores from Epidemic Sound!



https://www.epidemicsound.com/referral/11a659/





We create these cool videos with Filmora, click here to try it for free!

https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=nFpZyx8XlYc&offerid=764692.428&type=3&subid=0







https://fabulacoffee.com/discount/TheHiddenDay?ref=UryihLGn







https://americansurvivalwholesale.com

https://simplycleanfoods.net/

Visit these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!









