CovidHoax – Prepare For The End Of The World As We Know It

This is a message to each and every one and please share it:Corona is not the problem, the problem is worse.Do not ever get tested nor get injected.Stand your ground and help each other.The right to resist is a natural human right - use it.The magnetic effect that some show is the result of self assemblingnanoparticles that use magnetism to self assemble. This is done bypolarizing certain areas positive / negative.The more assemble in a chain the greater the electric current flow andthe stronger the magnetic field. This is why the magnetic field growsstronger in time.This is all part of a diabolical plan involving: Neural Lace, Neuralink,Starlink, SpaceX, Boston Dynamics and Freescale Semiconductor.Neural Lace:The nanoparticles forming a web around your brain so that it can pick upbrainwaves and also send wave information to the brain it works bothways.It uses similar technology like an EEG (Electroencephalography) and thePSI helmets of the Aum Shinrikyo sect.NeuralLink:Neural Link picks up the Frequencies from Neural Lace and amplifies them.It also translates them into useful data.It also acts like a sender to program the brain.And it connects the brain to the Starlink 5G network so you can beremotely controlled.StarlinkStarlink are over 40.000 satellites beaming down 5G.This technology is identical to an active denial system used for crowdcontrol.The only difference is energy input and output.If the energy input is great enough it can even be deadly.And since this are directional antennas meaning you can direct the outputof many into one spot it really is not far away from Nikola Tesla's deathray it may even be much worse.The Covid 1.5m "safety" distance is needed for identification by thesystem to personally identify you.Starlink is the backbone of the coming AI war because of the amount ofdata bandwidth needed.It must never be allowed to be completed.SpaceXDelivery system for Starlink.Also they may build a "city in the sky" just like "Elysium" planningtheir own escape from the planet they plan to destroy.Boston DynamicsA DARPA subsidiary sold to Elon Musk who owns all the above and buildsautonomous robots.One is called "Atlas" and it may remind you of some movie, I assure youit ain't.Freescale SemiconductorFreescale Semiconductor builds chips for AI warfare.On flight MH-370 there were over 20 employees of Freescale Semiconductoron board.Four of them had their name on a patent for a new chip to revolutionizeAI warfare.With their death the sole holder of this patent became Jacob Rothschild.Warren Buffet Richard Branson Klaus Schwab Bill Gates George Soros ElonMusk Rockefeller Rothschild Kissinger these are behind it they preparethe AI war that soon will come if you do not stand up and be counted.This ain't a game.The enemy of my enemy is my friend.Educate yourself and share this information.Starlink must never be allowed to be completed - Fritz_Freudsource:InfoWars