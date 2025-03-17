The SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft and Revelation 12-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 17 2025

Stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams got an out-of-this-world greeting in space. On Sunday, March 16, the pair — who have been stranded in space for nine months — were surprised when Crew-9 commander Nick Hague greeted them wearing an alien costume as he docked with the SpaceX crew at the International Space Station. Now, if you have studied Bible prophecy for 5 minutes then you know exactly what you’re looking at. That’s the memo.





“And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.” Revelation 12:3 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the Bible talks in great detail about a flying Dragon in Outer Space, it talks in great detail about UFOs and aliens from outside of our solar system who come to Earth, in fact, the Bible has a lot to says about “wonders in heaven” in the time of the end. Our time. Don’t get me wrong, I applaud Elon Musk sending up his SpaceX rocket to rescue the stranded astronauts, I think that’s wonderful. He is doing what NASA in unable to do, and that’s great. I mean that sincerely. But, come on, if reading how SpaceX – “X marks the spot” – is sending the Dragon to Outer Space where they greet their rescuees while wearing alien masks, if that doesn’t raise any red flags for you then you’ve not been spending any time in your Bible. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we are going deep into the pages of your King James Bible to make some good, old-fashioned horse sense out of the headlines. The hour is later than you think, and you are living in the pages of Bible prophecy.