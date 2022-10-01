Lan Resurges Before South Carolina Landfall - Now Post-Tropical Cyclone | US Daily News

You've a chance to Win $750 for PayPal Gift Cardhttps://bit.ly/winpaypalgift -----------------------------------------------------

The National Hurricane Center's warning for Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, stretched from the Savannah River to Cape Fear.

Ian made landfall Friday on the coast of South Carolina, inundating the region with potentially life-threatening flooding and damaging winds, just days after the storm battered Florida.

Ian hit near Georgetown, South Carolina, about 60 miles north of Charleston, just after 2 p.m. as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm is expected to wreak havoc on the South Carolina, Georgia and other states along the East Coast as it moves inland by Saturday. The storm weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Trees have been toppled, roads flooded and over 69,000 households have already lost power in South Carolina, officials said at a Friday news conference. That number had risen to over 180,000 customers without power immediately after landfall, according to poweroutage.us. The state's five shelters were at 15% capacity ahead of landfall.





