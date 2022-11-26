Create New Account
Lysander Spooner: 19th Century Lawyer Teaches Us REAL Freedom & The Plan To Action!
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published Saturday |
"A war carried on, upon one side, for chattel slavery, and on the other for political slavery; upon neither for liberty, justice, or truth." - Lysander Spooner, Lawyer, Abolitionist Learn about Political Slavery: https://youtu.be/giKRjWSHL5k The ugly truth about politics: https://youtu.be/hcwDU0x5aRw The Abolitionists Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJvWxB0-i4os7DpDOSQbMsI Learn From Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Free Resources: https://nita.one/summit - Learn More About This Knowledge: https://www.nita.one All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom My Chat Server: https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv - #slavery #abolitionist #abolitionism ##history #lysanderspooner #liberty #libertarian #historic

Keywords
truthphilosophyslaveryactiondocumentaryplanabolitionistreal freedom

