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Chemtrails: A Christian Perspective
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86 views • April 02, 2020
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In this video I examine the spiritual beliefs of the people behind the chemtrailing programs, the Luciferian powers behind "New Age" spirituality and the Consciousness Movement, as well as the apathy in the church about topics related to the New World Order. The first section features clips from the film, Age of Deceit, that Gonz Shimura graciously allowed me to use. He does an excellent job exposing the spirit behind the New Age and Consciousness movements. The second section is my personal address to Christians about the "End Times" doctrine, (script), where it originated and what the agenda behind it may be.
My conclusion about the purpose of dispensationalism has changed somewhat since I made this video. Today I see it as being more about spiritual deception than apathy, the acceptance of a coming false messiah following a false antichrist and earthly "millennial reign." It provides a false backdrop for the playing out of a great deception.
Paypal: https://paypal.me/ChristianObserver?locale.x=en_US
In this video I examine the spiritual beliefs of the people behind the chemtrailing programs, the Luciferian powers behind "New Age" spirituality and the Consciousness Movement, as well as the apathy in the church about topics related to the New World Order. The first section features clips from the film, Age of Deceit, that Gonz Shimura graciously allowed me to use. He does an excellent job exposing the spirit behind the New Age and Consciousness movements. The second section is my personal address to Christians about the "End Times" doctrine, (script), where it originated and what the agenda behind it may be.
My conclusion about the purpose of dispensationalism has changed somewhat since I made this video. Today I see it as being more about spiritual deception than apathy, the acceptance of a coming false messiah following a false antichrist and earthly "millennial reign." It provides a false backdrop for the playing out of a great deception.
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