This Hack Can Help Put You in a Good Mood Quick

In this video, David Friedman, international award-winning, best-selling author of “Food Sanity, How to Eat in a World of Fads and Fiction” as well as a Doctor of Naturopathy, Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractic Neurologist, and part-time comedian, shares an uncanny trick you can do to instantly improve your mood! 👀
According to David, a fake smile or a fake laugh can make your brain create the SAME neuropeptides, endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine as if you were genuinely laughing or smiling. 🙂
