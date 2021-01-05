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TALK RADIO REMOVED FROM YOU TUBE
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121 views • January 05, 2021
So Talk radios Youtube account has been terminated for going against the narrative of the government message and asking the questions that need to be asked on all things such as the nightingale hospital farce and more clearly they touched a nerve on a very twitch Westminster.
#talkradio#talkradioyoutube#banned
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The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
#talkradio#talkradioyoutube#banned
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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