X22 REPORT Ep. 2697b - Trump Just Sent A Message,We Got What We Needed,There Is No Step [5], Thanks For Playing

X22 REPORT Poltical, Geopolitical Ep. 2697b - Feb 8, 2022

Trump Just Sent A Message,We Got What We Needed,There Is No Step [5], Thanks For Playing



The patriots have the [DS] exactly where they want them, all of the narratives are falling apart and the people are seeing who the liars really are. The pandemic was a hoax created by a fake PCR test and the fake news, both fake. Trump know he must show the people how they cheated, how they lied, once the people see it, it is game over. Trump is prepared and ready to push the truth and facts out into the public realm, there is no step [5] for the [DS], the patriots have what they need. Trump sends a message that the people cannot wait for another 3 years.