Mining Online Data Across Social Networks Stanford University "Capturing Data, Modeling Patterns, Predicting Behavior" Professor Jure Leskovec discusses how to mine such data

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IBov98-LIbI
.
Pfizer and Beam Enter Exclusive Multi-Target Research Collaboration to Advance Novel In Vivo Base Editing Programs for a Range of Rare Diseases
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-beam-enter-exclusive-multi-target-research
￼￼￼￼
.
Human Augmentation The Dawn Of A New PARADIGM NATO strategic implications project https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Augmentation+The+Dawn+Of+A+New+PARADIGM+NATO+strategic+implications+project&source=android
￼
￼
.
https://x.com/fear2022/status/1811204161662324893?t=w8tD-nXjSFtFLvQyT-DOjQ&s=19
ISO Foresight
Biotechnology
Gene editing Synthetic biology
https://www.iso.org/fr/home/about-iso/what-we-do/research/foresight/biotechnology.html
￼￼
.
https://x.com/fear2022/status/1811208646673506712?t=59-jNnu-hVzE0KrxWSCkqA&s=19
ISO 5058-1:2021(en)
Biotechnology — Genome editing — Part 1: Vocabulary
https://www.iso.org/obp/ui/#iso:std:iso:5058:-1:ed-1:v1:en
￼
.
NIH: A novel mRNA modification may impact the human genetic code
2018
https://irp.nih.gov/accomplishments/a-novel-mrna-modification-may-impact-the-human-genetic-code
.
PFIZER: "mRNA technology is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins for just a short period of time to modify the genome" https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory
￼￼
.
Gene Patenting and Human Health
Australia
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OVER GENETIC MATERIALS AND GENETIC AND RELATED
TECHNOLOGIES
December 2002
The Commission is to report to the Attorney-General by 30 June 2004.
Daryl Williams ATTORNEY-GENERAL of Australia (1993-2004)
(Looks like it was uploaded/re-uploaded/publicly available 2019)
PDF: https://www.alrc.gov.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/DP68.pdf (816 pages)