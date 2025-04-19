BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mining Online Data Across Social Networks Stanford University "Capturing Data, Modeling Patterns, Predicting Behavior" Professor Jure Leskovec discusses how to mine such data
14 views • 2 weeks ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IBov98-LIbI

.

Pfizer and Beam Enter Exclusive Multi-Target Research Collaboration to Advance Novel In Vivo Base Editing Programs for a Range of Rare Diseases

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-beam-enter-exclusive-multi-target-research

￼￼￼￼


.

Human Augmentation The Dawn Of A New PARADIGM NATO strategic implications project https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Augmentation+The+Dawn+Of+A+New+PARADIGM+NATO+strategic+implications+project&source=android

.


https://x.com/fear2022/status/1811204161662324893?t=w8tD-nXjSFtFLvQyT-DOjQ&s=19


ISO Foresight

Biotechnology

Gene editing Synthetic biology

https://www.iso.org/fr/home/about-iso/what-we-do/research/foresight/biotechnology.html

￼￼

.

https://x.com/fear2022/status/1811208646673506712?t=59-jNnu-hVzE0KrxWSCkqA&s=19


ISO 5058-1:2021(en)

Biotechnology — Genome editing — Part 1: Vocabulary

https://www.iso.org/obp/ui/#iso:std:iso:5058:-1:ed-1:v1:en

.

NIH: A novel mRNA modification may impact the human genetic code

2018

https://irp.nih.gov/accomplishments/a-novel-mrna-modification-may-impact-the-human-genetic-code

.

PFIZER: "mRNA technology is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins for just a short period of time to modify the genome" https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory

￼￼

.

Gene Patenting and Human Health

Australia

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS OVER GENETIC MATERIALS AND GENETIC AND RELATED

TECHNOLOGIES

December 2002

The Commission is to report to the Attorney-General by 30 June 2004.

Daryl Williams ATTORNEY-GENERAL of Australia (1993-2004)

(Looks like it was uploaded/re-uploaded/publicly available 2019)

PDF: https://www.alrc.gov.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/DP68.pdf (816 pages)

trump20242030covid
