🐾❤️ Thanks to our subscriber for providing today's manul relief
@DDGeopolitics
Adding: Pallas's cats, also known as manuls, live in the grasslands and shrublands of Central Asia, including regions like Mongolia, China, and parts of Russia. They are well-adapted to cold, arid climates and rocky, mountainous terrains with thick, dense fir.
Several
Russian zoos are known for their successful manul (Pallas's cat)
breeding programs. Notably, the Moscow Zoo has been a long-time home
and even a symbol of the zoo. The Novosibirsk Zoo is also known for
its manuls, with a history of breeding and conservation.