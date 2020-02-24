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UH-OH! If Something Isn’t Done TODAY The ATF Will Sneak In a National Gun Registration!
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222 views • February 24, 2020
By Lisa Haven
Time to wake up!! The ATF is trying to change the 4473 form (FFL Firearms Transfer Record that you fill out when you buy a new firearm) and they are going to sneak in a National Registry at the same time. All that and more in this bombshell report..
GET VIRTUAL SHIELD VPN: http://www.hidewithlisa.com
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For More Information See:
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/red-alert-atf-sneaking-in-a-national-registration/
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2019-12-26/pdf/2019-27719.pdf
https://gunowners.org/na02152020/
Time to wake up!! The ATF is trying to change the 4473 form (FFL Firearms Transfer Record that you fill out when you buy a new firearm) and they are going to sneak in a National Registry at the same time. All that and more in this bombshell report..
GET VIRTUAL SHIELD VPN: http://www.hidewithlisa.com
(24% OFF USING LINK ABOVE)
For More Information See:
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/red-alert-atf-sneaking-in-a-national-registration/
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2019-12-26/pdf/2019-27719.pdf
https://gunowners.org/na02152020/
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