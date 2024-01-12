GONZALO LIRA HAS DIED 😱😭 - Tribute Repost Ep. 47 - Gonzalo Lira is an American Citizen who’s Been Tortured in a Ukrainian Prison since July - Tucker Carlson

I remember Gonzalo saying that if he went to prison that he would die there.... and he has... Cynthia

Ep. 47 Gonzalo Lira is an American citizen who’s been tortured in a Ukrainian prison since July, for the crime of criticizing Zelensky. Biden officials approve of this, because they’d like to apply the same standard here. The media agree. Here’s a statement from Gonzalo Lira’s father. (post Dec 9, 2024) https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1733581286256607619

(00:00) American Zelensky critic jailed in Ukraine

(05:14) Where is our State Department?

(08:40) Lira arrested after criticizing Biden

(11:49) Is Ukraine the democracy we’re told it is?

Tucker wrote on his Twitter/X ... Gonzalo Lira, Sr. says his son has died at 55 in a Ukrainian prison, where he was being held for the crime of criticizing the Zelensky and Biden governments. Gonzalo Lira was an American citizen, but the Biden administration clearly supported his imprisonment and torture. Several weeks ago we spoke to his father, who predicted his son would be killed.

adding: Journalist Alex Rubinstein confirms the death of Gonzalo Lira and posts a hand written note (shown) from Gonzalo, which he received on January 4th.

💬 "I have had double pneumonia (both lungs) as well as pneumothorax and a very severe case of edema (swelling of the body). All this started in mid-October, but was ignored by the prison. They only admitted I had pneumonia at a Dec. 22 hearing. I am about to have a procedure to reduce the edema pressure in my lungs, which is causing me extreme shortness of breath, to the point of passing out after minimal activity, or even just talking for 2 minutes."

Gonzalo Lira's father made a statement:

"I cannot accept the way my son has died. He was tortured, extorted, incommunicado for 8 months and 11 days and the US Embassy did nothing to help my son. The responsibility of this tragedy is the dictator Zelensky with the concurrence of a senile American President, Joe Biden

Adding: The Greyzone's Kit Klarenberg reports the death of Gonzalo Lira.

According to Kit, Gonzalo was being tortured in the Ukrainian prison and suffered health issues.

