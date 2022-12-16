China Sets Up $143 Billion Chip Support Package To Counter U.S. Chip Export Controls

https://gnews.org/articles/591060
摘要：12/13/2022 Reuters: China is working on a $143 billion support package for its semiconductor industry, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances.
