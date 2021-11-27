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Supposed Vaccinated dead chicken's flesh continues moving...No idea if this is legit, strange
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271 views • November 27, 2021
Description from DUBsential
''The farmers decided to have fun and vaccinated the chicken, and after 4 months they wanted to cook soup from it, but THE FLESH OF the VACCINATED CHICKEN FROM "COVID" CONTINUED TO LIVE AND MULTIPLY. The chicken was vaccinated with the applied GMO liquid of death, which is killing people. The alien artificial spike protein of the synthetic GMO MRNA "vaccine" continued to live actively in the dead headless carcass... See for yourself''
''The farmers decided to have fun and vaccinated the chicken, and after 4 months they wanted to cook soup from it, but THE FLESH OF the VACCINATED CHICKEN FROM "COVID" CONTINUED TO LIVE AND MULTIPLY. The chicken was vaccinated with the applied GMO liquid of death, which is killing people. The alien artificial spike protein of the synthetic GMO MRNA "vaccine" continued to live actively in the dead headless carcass... See for yourself''
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