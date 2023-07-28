Create New Account
BREAKING NEWS! with Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Published 14 hours ago

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson


World-renowned virologist and professor of microbiology Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi joins us today and will help us to understand the mechanism by which Covid-19 gene therapies are injuring and killing us.
Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN
Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]
☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆
