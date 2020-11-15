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The Secret About Government Power: What They Won’t Tell You!
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37 views • November 15, 2020
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Question: "If people do not have control over their government, then why have you placed blame on the Baby Boomers for the United States financial crisis? I don’t disagree with you, but it seems like an inconsistent position."
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Question: "If people do not have control over their government, then why have you placed blame on the Baby Boomers for the United States financial crisis? I don’t disagree with you, but it seems like an inconsistent position."
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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