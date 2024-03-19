SQUATTER has Homeowner Arrested for Changing House Locks

A New York City home owner, having inherited the house from her parents, was arrested when attempting to remove a squatter from her house, and changing the locks on him. This is the end of property rights in the United States, and Anarcho-Tyranny is fully upon us.
#propertyrights #anarchotyranny #squatters
