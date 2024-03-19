Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SQUATTER has Homeowner Arrested for Changing House Locks
channel image
Recharge Freedom
332 Subscribers
47 views
Published 17 hours ago

A New York City home owner, having inherited the house from her parents, was arrested when attempting to remove a squatter from her house, and changing the locks on him. This is the end of property rights in the United States, and Anarcho-Tyranny is fully upon us. #propertyrights #anarchotyranny #squatters

Keywords
freedomdemocratsanarchycommunismsocialistdemocratsocialismrightstyrannytheftpropertynew york statesquattershomeownersanarcho tyranny

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket