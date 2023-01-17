Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CERN E DARPA - A ressurreição do corpo de Ninrode (ISRAELI NEWS LIVE) Legendado
15 views
channel image
Observações da Luna
Published Yesterday |

Olá!


Estou compartilhando mais um vídeo do canal: Jesus é Santo


📌🔻

*ATENÇÃO, a data correta do inicio do vídeo 2016 e não 2026.*


Vídeos originais utilizados:


O corpo de Nimrod está escondido sob o aeroporto do Colorado? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbNWamKhrVU


Nimrod é ressuscitado? - https://iconnectfx.com/view/3eee40c4-2cb5-eb11-9979-00505682f257/en


Nimrod - Por que o Patreon removeu este vídeo - https://iconnectfx.com/view/ed8223b4-1f9d-eb11-9979-00505682f257/en


Reportagem que o Steven apresenta: NIMRODS TOMB FOUND: CLONING OF NIMROD AND OSIRIS UNDERWAY - https://www.auricmedia.net/nimrods-tomb-found-cloning-of-nimrod-and-osiris-underway/


Canal oficial: https://www.jesusesanto.com


Meus canais 🔻


📍 https://www.bitchute.com/observacoesdaluna


📍 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/observacoesdaluna


📍 https://rumble.com/c/observacoesdaluna


📍 https://www.youtube.com/@observacoesdaluna


Até o próximo vídeo!


Obrigada 🤗🙌🏻💕


Keywords
religionsaudemedicinaespiritualidade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket