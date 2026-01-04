Maduro's Fall Into Gog/Turkey + Iran's Spiderweb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Other than Trump being King of the World, like a Restrainer, I can’t plug Maduro or Venezuela into the end of days either. It looks like King #7 Trump (Revelation 17:9-14) has been given God’s authority to police the world until he's taken out of the way. The fruit of Trump’s peace plans should lead to WW3 ultimately. Everything other than God is temporary. Gog will arise…