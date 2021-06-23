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The wolf in shepherd's clothing: How Covid exposed centuries of Christian subversion
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65 views • June 23, 2021
While everyone was focused on the delusional nature of the Covid scam and the experimental DNA voodoo juice injections, a new religious truth was quietly revealed - and it changed everything.
God gene?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRzEpGBReAM
'Judeo-Christian' is a recently invented word:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/coXgGv8DtTe6/
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
FBN App:
https://payhip.com/b/j92go
God gene?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRzEpGBReAM
'Judeo-Christian' is a recently invented word:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/coXgGv8DtTe6/
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
FBN App:
https://payhip.com/b/j92go
Keywords
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