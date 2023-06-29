Dr Jennifer Daniels - Lyme's Diseases As Advertised is A Total Fraud on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.26.23)

We do a deep dive into this thing called, “Lyme Disease” and it is all a fraud. No evidence ticks transmit any pathogens, including Lyme. What did Dr. Daniels learn in Medical School that she utilizes today? Her history on what happened after medical school and residency. How she stopped her patience from dying on her. She gives her a magic formula to have with four raw eggs. Pig Ears are a popular recommendation this show as it is a miracle for the skin





-Ask Dr Daniels about the best natural way to treat Staph infections.

-Ask Dr. Daniels how many milligrams of omega-3’s do you get when you soak a quarter cup of flaxseed for 16 hours?

-I have been using turpentine taking it 2x's a week for the last couple of weeks and it has had a positive effect on my digestive track.

-My friend thinks he has an STD.. his urine and semen smell bad, what do you recommend that he do?

-i am 30 trying to recover from my topical steroid use – oral steroids and immunotherapy for eczema.

-This has caused alopecia, ibs and constant colds, body shakes, low energy, insomnia, itching and skin.

-I’ve been experiencing pins and needles in my hands and needles in my hands when I wake up for the past couple of months, fades after a half hour.

-49 years old. I have pain in my right groin and it is now very painful to sit crossed legged becomes more painful before and during my periods which have become irregular in the last 3 years. I first noticed it about 7-8 years ago.

-Abscess on my gum above a broken tooth, went to the dentist and need to have the tooth extracted, while I was there they informed me that I have severe gum disease, the gums are infected around most of my teeth. I’m curious how Dr. Daniels would treat this.

-What do you think of a birth trauma and getting a massage therapy to stretch fascia? My son was born with a twisted neck and flat head.

-I have pain by my sinuses at the lower forehead into the right eye down the right side of my face ending under my ear around my jaw. At first, it was going into the teeth, although that subsided, but it’s still hanging around as per my above explanation, for one and a half weeks.

-I have thin skin. I’m 75 yrs. Even with a minor bump or scrape, my skin bruises or will start bleeding. What can I do to get thicker skin.

-I have hip bursitis in my left hip. I’m not over weight or have any other physical issues.

-I have painful arthritis in my thumbs and large bone bumps at the base of my thumbs.

-28 yr old female and I was told by dentist that my root canal failed in tooth number 30 and that I would more than likely need to get my tooth pulled and get implant

-16 yr old daughter has a terrible sweat rash under one arm, angry red spots

-What is the deal with nightshades and joint pain?? Is there a way to fix this so I can eat them again??

-Ask Dr Daniels about the numbness in my hands. This has only started recently, particularly when I wake in the morning my hands are numb

-I tried turpentine topically to rid of subdermal parasites, but the critters move away. They look like angel hair pasta, 1-3 inches long.

-What are some supplements and foods that Dr Daniels would recommend to help an alcoholic suffering from a form of bipolar aggression / depression as they attempt to stop drinking?





