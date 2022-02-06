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Shocking video: East Point Police looking for victim of person shooting at random cars
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51 views • February 06, 2022
As violent crime and gun violence plague America there is a certain group that responsible for the majority of this crime, its from black people mainly black men. According to Transistor Radio Blue on Hollywood Unlock it is a racist troupe to talk about black on black crime, she/he says Blacks are no more violent than any other race of people.
Shocking video of a black man randomly shooting with an automatic weapon shooting at cars driving by, then there was a shooting at local club in Augusta Ga the victims were underage, & finally a HUGE BRAWL at a black high school in Atlanta , which the campus security had to use pepper spray to try to get order.
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Shocking video of a black man randomly shooting with an automatic weapon shooting at cars driving by, then there was a shooting at local club in Augusta Ga the victims were underage, & finally a HUGE BRAWL at a black high school in Atlanta , which the campus security had to use pepper spray to try to get order.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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