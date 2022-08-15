Sen. Blackburn on the Biden-Abbott Catch-Bus Program, CCP Slams US Congress Taiwan Visit, Mike Adams: World Govt's Prepping for ELE, Italy's Garda Lake Shrinking, US Buckling-Electric Costs: 08.15.22

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

https://www.foxnews.com/media/sen-blackburn-warns-migrants-texas-buses-threatening-drivers-we-need-end

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Beijing slams US congressional visit to Taiwan

https://www.rt.com/news/560853-china-taiwan-us-delegation/

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Situation Update, Aug 12, 2022 - World governments are preparing for an Extinction Level Event (ELE)

https://www.brighteon.com/189b2b22-ea87-4fd2-90e9-4088198d93af

(@40.00)

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Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

https://apnews.com/article/italy-lake-garda-drought-af32b5ce63006b7950d771ad51f0448d

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US Industry Starting to Buckle from Electric Costs

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/us-industry-starting-to-buckle-from-electric-costs

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Arizona Governor Doug Ducey starts building $6m makeshift border wall using barb-wire topped shipping containers

https://www.infowars.com/posts/arizona-governor-doug-ducey-starts-building-6m-makeshift-border-wall-using-barb-wire-topped-shipping-containers/

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





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Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g





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Contact Terral: [email protected]