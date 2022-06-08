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Clown Planet News (8 June, 2022): LGBT+ Mafia, WEF Updates, Rona Return & More
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3 views • June 09, 2022
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https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1533585894627745795
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1533830308956610561
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcnjaeMMWiM
https://breaking911.com/watch-matthew-mcconaughey-speaks-at-white-house-briefing/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1534546341417852928
https://www.newsweek.com/catholica-exorcists-say-they-are-overloaded-possessed-people-1712382
https://sharylattkisson.com/2022/06/report-cdc-spends-us-tax-dollars-culturing-selling-and-producing-human-cell-lines-from-aborted-fetuses-and-neonates/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsaz5kM26SI
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1532421194602926086
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaF4RXOJNlM&;t=1s
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2022/06/06/italian-gay-pride-parade-features-topless-virgin-mary/
https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1534191081012842496
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nfl-first-openly-transgender-cheerleader-justine-lindsay-carolina-panthers-topcats/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab8c&;linkId=168305039
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10895883/Two-preschool-teachers-arrested-cruelty-children-parents-saw-abuse-live-video-stream.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
https://summit.news/2022/06/06/norwegian-feminist-faces-three-years-in-prison-for-saying-biological-men-cant-be-lesbians/
https://www.wsfa.com/2022/06/06/burger-king-austria-debuts-pride-whopper-with-new-bun-choices-2-tops-or-2-bottoms/?fs=e&;s=cl
https://summit.news/2022/06/07/pride-in-the-park-event-targeted-at-children-features-drag-queens-and-satanists/
https://summit.news/2022/06/06/we-believe-in-jesus-tampa-bay-players-say-no-to-pride-night/
https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1534325709166022659
https://summit.news/2022/06/06/gas-now-more-than-5-gallon-in-nine-states-and-rising/
https://summit.news/2022/06/06/video-transportation-secretary-claims-bidens-actions-havent-contributed-to-gas-price-doubling/
https://twitter.com/realDailyWire/status/1534274565471457288
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1533891641781764097
https://summit.news/2022/06/07/video-white-house-tells-americans-they-have-it-better-than-europeans-on-gas-prices/
https://threadsirish.substack.com/p/coming-to-a-country-near-you-return?r=fc14n&;s=r
https://www.wsfa.com/2022/06/04/record-prices-gas-station-charging-nearly-10-per-gallon/?fs=e&;s=cl
https://summit.news/2022/06/08/video-dem-senator-says-it-doesnt-matter-how-high-gas-prices-are/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DX9cLlB96ec
https://www.technocracy.news/oil-billionaire-somebodys-on-path-to-destruct-america/
https://off-guardian.org/2022/06/07/dictator-in-chief-the-presidents-secret-unchecked-powers/
https://summit.news/2022/06/06/abc-poll-biden-badly-under-water-on-all-of-the-top-issues/
https://twitter.com/Scott_Wiener/status/1534224620504555520
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