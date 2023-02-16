Days Of Noah And The Genesis 6 Giants & UFO Hysteria-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 15 2023

Speaking to the media following the briefing, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said officials had so far been unable to locate the remnants of the three unidentified objects, excluding the spy balloon. "It's clear to me this is not a recent phenomenon," he told reporters, saying "this has been going on" since at least 2017. Calling for more transparency, he said: "If you are confused, you understand the situation perfectly." Concluding his comments to the gathered media, Kennedy added: "Lock your doors tonight." Hmm. Now, how about those Genesis 6 giants?



"But as the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be." Matthew 24:37 (KJB)



On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we have a lot of people lately asking urgent questions about the Genesis 6 giants and the Days of Noah, and understandably so, as report of UFOs have been all over the news much of these 1,066 Days of 15 Days To Flatten the Curve. So tonight on the Bible study, we will not only cast a fresh glance on Genesis 6 and the Days of Noah, but we will do it in light of the myriad and relentless news reports of unidentified flying objects darkening our skies. At some point, our current dispensation will come to a spectacular close in an event known as the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church, and while we wait, we are enjoying the tantalizing 'appetizers' of the incoming dispensation. All this and more on this episode of the NTEB 'Rightly Dividing' King James Bible Study.

