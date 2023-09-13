Create New Account
IAEA sees no problem with depleted uranium weaponry
RT


Sep 12, 2023


Conveniently, IAEA Director General says there are 'no significant radiological consequences' to the use of depleted uranium ammunition which US and UK are sending to Ukraine


Read more: https://on.rt.com/chop


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3h2ulm-iaea-sees-no-problem-with-depleted-uranium-weaponry.html

