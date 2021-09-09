Kathy Remembering Her Good Friend Whitney Duan Who Has Been Disappeared for Over 2 Years

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9/27/2019 Kathy: Whitney, if you’re hearing this anywhere in the world, we all care about you. And I’m happy for the opportunity to say what a fine person you are. I always want to accentuate the years in which the United States and China were so close and I always hope that we can revisit those years in which everyone was fighting totalitarianism and everyone was fighting for freedom.