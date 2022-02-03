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MUST WATCH: The Media just won’t learn their lesson. They continue to try and stump Arizona’s gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, but she knows their game better than they do.
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31 views • February 03, 2022
MUST WATCH: The Media just won’t learn their lesson. They continue to try and stump Arizona’s gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, but she knows their game better than they do.
She did an interview with ABC… will they include this portion of it in their piece? Why won’t they just do their job and report the truth?
She did an interview with ABC… will they include this portion of it in their piece? Why won’t they just do their job and report the truth?
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