"January" (original song) with testimony

I am a survivor of Satanic Ritual Abuse and the "dissociative identity disorder" that it produces. God is healing me. As soon as I learned to reach out to Him for help, He began healing me. It's a rough road though, especially when you feel like no one wants to hear about your experiences...

Here's the lyrics to the song:



“January” by “Joshua Collins”

1/29/2020



VERSE 1

Waking up to the sound of a train in the distance

Ice is clinging to the window panes in desperation…

trying to get inside… trying to get inside of me…



CHORUS

Feels like January-- frozen again…

Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…

Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,

and I can feel the cold comin’ in…



VERSE 2

The leaves have fallen— branches are all bare

against the gray… but I can’t seem to care…

So much emotion frozen underneath

the frozen ground of my heart, there it sleeps



CHORUS

Feels like January-- frozen again…

Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…

Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,

and I can feel the cold comin’ in…



BRIDGE

There will be a time to grow…

the new life will come through the snow

Jesus please help me to break through this cold

'cause it feels like January inside my soul…



CHORUS

Feels like January-- frozen again…

Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…

Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,

and I can feel the cold comin’ in…