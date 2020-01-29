BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"January" (original song) with testimony
Eyes for the Body
Eyes for the Body
8 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • January 29, 2020
I am a survivor of Satanic Ritual Abuse and the "dissociative identity disorder" that it produces. God is healing me. As soon as I learned to reach out to Him for help, He began healing me. It's a rough road though, especially when you feel like no one wants to hear about your experiences...
Here's the lyrics to the song:

“January” by “Joshua Collins”
1/29/2020

VERSE 1
Waking up to the sound of a train in the distance
Ice is clinging to the window panes in desperation…
trying to get inside… trying to get inside of me…

CHORUS
Feels like January-- frozen again…
Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…
Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,
and I can feel the cold comin’ in…

VERSE 2
The leaves have fallen— branches are all bare
against the gray… but I can’t seem to care…
So much emotion frozen underneath
the frozen ground of my heart, there it sleeps

CHORUS
Feels like January-- frozen again…
Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…
Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,
and I can feel the cold comin’ in…

BRIDGE
There will be a time to grow…
the new life will come through the snow
Jesus please help me to break through this cold
'cause it feels like January inside my soul…

CHORUS
Feels like January-- frozen again…
Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…
Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,
and I can feel the cold comin’ in…
Keywords
musicdidsrasurvivorsatanic ritual abusedissociative identity disorderjoshua collins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

Willow Tohi
Tarragon: A versatile essential oil for optimal health

Tarragon: A versatile essential oil for optimal health

Laura Harris
Trial Finds Lion&#8217;s Mane and Reishi Blend Reduced Anxiety Scores More Than Lion&#8217;s Mane Alone

Trial Finds Lion’s Mane and Reishi Blend Reduced Anxiety Scores More Than Lion’s Mane Alone

Coco Somers
Facial Acupuncture Described as Natural Skin Rejuvenation Method

Facial Acupuncture Described as Natural Skin Rejuvenation Method

Petra Stone
That nightly glass of wine may be raising your cancer risk, 843 studies suggest

That nightly glass of wine may be raising your cancer risk, 843 studies suggest

Cassie B.
Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy