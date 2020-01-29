© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"January" (original song) with testimony
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • January 29, 2020
I am a survivor of Satanic Ritual Abuse and the "dissociative identity disorder" that it produces. God is healing me. As soon as I learned to reach out to Him for help, He began healing me. It's a rough road though, especially when you feel like no one wants to hear about your experiences...
Here's the lyrics to the song:
“January” by “Joshua Collins”
1/29/2020
VERSE 1
Waking up to the sound of a train in the distance
Ice is clinging to the window panes in desperation…
trying to get inside… trying to get inside of me…
CHORUS
Feels like January-- frozen again…
Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…
Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,
and I can feel the cold comin’ in…
VERSE 2
The leaves have fallen— branches are all bare
against the gray… but I can’t seem to care…
So much emotion frozen underneath
the frozen ground of my heart, there it sleeps
CHORUS
Feels like January-- frozen again…
Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…
Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,
and I can feel the cold comin’ in…
BRIDGE
There will be a time to grow…
the new life will come through the snow
Jesus please help me to break through this cold
'cause it feels like January inside my soul…
CHORUS
Feels like January-- frozen again…
Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…
Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,
and I can feel the cold comin’ in…
Here's the lyrics to the song:
“January” by “Joshua Collins”
1/29/2020
VERSE 1
Waking up to the sound of a train in the distance
Ice is clinging to the window panes in desperation…
trying to get inside… trying to get inside of me…
CHORUS
Feels like January-- frozen again…
Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…
Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,
and I can feel the cold comin’ in…
VERSE 2
The leaves have fallen— branches are all bare
against the gray… but I can’t seem to care…
So much emotion frozen underneath
the frozen ground of my heart, there it sleeps
CHORUS
Feels like January-- frozen again…
Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…
Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,
and I can feel the cold comin’ in…
BRIDGE
There will be a time to grow…
the new life will come through the snow
Jesus please help me to break through this cold
'cause it feels like January inside my soul…
CHORUS
Feels like January-- frozen again…
Feels like January-- bitter wind on naked skin…
Feels like January, cracks in all the windows of my soul,
and I can feel the cold comin’ in…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.